iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lifted by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after buying an additional 61,368 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $60.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.06. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

