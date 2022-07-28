iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the June 30th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 7.94% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTH traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,927. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

