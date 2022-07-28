iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 200,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 49,084 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $118,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $4,939,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $56.01 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43.

