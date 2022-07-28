iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up about 2.5% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,628,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 373.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,321,000.

Shares of SOXX traded down $7.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $392.23. 20,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,950. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $326.70 and a 52-week high of $559.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

