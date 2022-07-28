iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 968,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,246,000 after acquiring an additional 47,076 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 44,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $243.75 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.10 and a 200 day moving average of $252.61.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.