iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 72,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Holland Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,948,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $403.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $392.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.50. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

