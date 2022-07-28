iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 32,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 53,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 891.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 150,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IJR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,789. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average is $102.13. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.