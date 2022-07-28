iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 32,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 53,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 891.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 150,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares during the period.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of IJR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,789. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average is $102.13. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
