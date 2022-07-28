iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $99.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.86. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.