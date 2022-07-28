iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $566,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187,737 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,288 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 518.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,764,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671,470 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,982,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,478 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

GOVT stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68.

