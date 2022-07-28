IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

IVERIC bio Price Performance

Shares of ISEE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 111,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,955. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ISEE. Bank of America began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

In related news, Director Calvin W. Roberts purchased 25,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $312,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at $103,124.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Calvin W. Roberts bought 25,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

