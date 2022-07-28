Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,792 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,792 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 191,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,297,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,365,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,171,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $200.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.55.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

