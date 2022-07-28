Jade Currency Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (JADE)

Jade Currency (JADE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Jade Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Jade Currency has a total market capitalization of $93,716.51 and approximately $54,522.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jade Currency has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002157 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016382 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001711 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033025 BTC.
About Jade Currency
Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jade Currency is www.jadecurrency.com.
Buying and Selling Jade Currency
Receive News & Updates for Jade Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jade Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.