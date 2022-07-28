Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Shares of Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE – Get Rating) were down 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.10 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.10 ($0.07). Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 36,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.88 ($0.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 71.89 and a quick ratio of 68.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of £7.93 million and a PE ratio of 687.50.

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth, development and acquisition capital investment in the form of equity or quasi-equity. It also does recapitalizations, debt restructurings, buybacks of shares, asset spin-offs and corporate reorganizations investments.

