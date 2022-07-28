Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.30.

JAMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

In other Jamf news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $205,746.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jamf news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $205,746.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $416,943.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,840.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Jamf by 51.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jamf by 81.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

