Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 37,614 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 301,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 47,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 27,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 18.3% in the first quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 32,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $44,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Corning Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.40%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

