Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,516 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after acquiring an additional 360,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,739 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,359,000 after buying an additional 48,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,388,000 after buying an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,843,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.00.

MSCI opened at $452.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $422.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.44. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

