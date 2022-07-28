JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the June 30th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

JanOne Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of JanOne stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $2.73. 21,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,776. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a market cap of $7.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.85. JanOne has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $8.18.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter. JanOne had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 592.83%.

About JanOne

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

