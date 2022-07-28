Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Price Target to GBX 280

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 280 ($3.37) in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RTOXF. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 405 ($4.88) to GBX 345 ($4.16) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 315 ($3.80) to GBX 255 ($3.07) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.79.

Rotork Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

