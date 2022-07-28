John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. John Bean Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $1.15 to $1.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.90 to $5.10 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded down $8.71 on Thursday, hitting $108.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,658. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $32,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,210,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $99,978 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 44.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JBT. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

