John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider David Kemp Buys 99 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) insider David Kemp purchased 99 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £149.49 ($180.11).
David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 9th, David Kemp sold 5,070 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.76), for a total value of £11,610.30 ($13,988.31).
- On Thursday, April 28th, David Kemp bought 1,936 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £4,259.20 ($5,131.57).
John Wood Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:WG opened at GBX 151.30 ($1.82) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 188.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 196.68. John Wood Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 136.32 ($1.64) and a one year high of GBX 266.40 ($3.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
John Wood Group Company Profile
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.
