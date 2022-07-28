JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $351.50

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 351.50 ($4.23) and traded as low as GBX 340.25 ($4.10). JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 351.50 ($4.23), with a volume of 249,733 shares traded.

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a market cap of £255.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 351.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 351.50.

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

