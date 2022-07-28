JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Price Target to €80.00

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €83.00 ($84.69) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Nexans from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Nexans Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NXPRF remained flat at $82.65 during trading on Thursday. Nexans has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $104.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.09.

Nexans Company Profile

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

