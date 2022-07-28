JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Relx (LON:REL) a GBX 2,800 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,800 ($33.73) price objective on Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on REL. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.93) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.39) to GBX 2,600 ($31.33) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,769 ($33.36) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($31.51) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,481.75 ($29.90).

LON REL opened at GBX 2,358 ($28.41) on Monday. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 2,017 ($24.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,474 ($29.81). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,234.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,277.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £45.34 billion and a PE ratio of 3,102.63.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

