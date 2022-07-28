JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $200.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.34.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $169.58 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.44. The firm has a market cap of $458.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,045. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

