Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Shares of JNPR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.00. 6,105,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,192. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.17.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $266,009.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 25.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,682,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,700,000 after buying an additional 547,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after buying an additional 463,356 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 695,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,827,000 after buying an additional 281,311 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 88.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 416,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after buying an additional 195,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 46.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 592,938 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after buying an additional 187,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

