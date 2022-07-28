Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Kamada Stock Up 0.8 %

KMDA opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $217.70 million, a PE ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Kamada had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kamada will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Kamada in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Kamada by 111.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Kamada by 103.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kamada by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

