Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.
Kamada Stock Up 0.8 %
KMDA opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $217.70 million, a PE ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Kamada in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Kamada by 111.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Kamada by 103.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kamada by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
