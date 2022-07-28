KamPay (KAMPAY) Price Down 0.6% This Week

KamPay (KAMPAY) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One KamPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. KamPay has a total market cap of $757,631.51 and $168,998.00 worth of KamPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KamPay has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.01 or 0.00850223 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001559 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00017513 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001701 BTC.
KamPay Profile
KamPay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,224,746 coins. The Reddit community for KamPay is https://reddit.com/r/Kamari_Coin. KamPay’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
KamPay Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for KamPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KamPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.