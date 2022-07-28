Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.53-$4.63 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KRC stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $54.05. 20,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,486. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.92.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 134.19%.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.27.

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,879.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 283,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after buying an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

