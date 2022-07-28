Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Down 99.8% in July

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the June 30th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KCDMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group cut Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KCDMY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,732. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0868 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.23%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is 115.63%.

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

