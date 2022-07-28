Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY22 guidance to $5.60-6.00 EPS.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,810. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.68.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,625,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 393.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 173,700 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,111.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 145,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 133,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 741,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,356,000 after acquiring an additional 101,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

