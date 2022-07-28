Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Down 97.4% in July

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

Shares of KGSPY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.83. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $126.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €120.00 ($122.45) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €102.00 ($104.08) to €103.00 ($105.10) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €70.00 ($71.43) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($94.90) to €95.00 ($96.94) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.13.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

