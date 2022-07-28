KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up 1.3% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $24,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 42,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,342,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,421,000 after buying an additional 23,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 0.9 %

KLA stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $357.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,528. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.39 and its 200 day moving average is $349.12. The company has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,173 shares of company stock worth $390,798. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also

