Kleros (PNK) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.67 Million

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $23.91 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00008206 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000032 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 629,880,856 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros.

Buying and Selling Kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

