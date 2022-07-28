Kommunitas (KOM) Market Cap Hits $2.56 Million

Kommunitas (KOM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Kommunitas has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $431,999.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kommunitas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kommunitas has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002157 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016382 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001711 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033025 BTC.
Kommunitas Profile
Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1.
Kommunitas Coin Trading
