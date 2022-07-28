K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,167,800 shares, a growth of 236.3% from the June 30th total of 347,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 6.7 %

KPLUF stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

