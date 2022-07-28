Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Down to $22.86

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.86, but opened at $21.72. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 2,071 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. The company had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,036,860 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,036,860 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,725,033.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 384,157 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,250. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.