LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires 15,877 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $882,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Moderna by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna Price Performance

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,706.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total transaction of $6,907,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,588,954.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,706.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 516,029 shares of company stock worth $76,088,105 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,897,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

