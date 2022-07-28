LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys Shares of 397,024 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 397,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,312,000. Upstart comprises about 1.8% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.47% of Upstart as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after acquiring an additional 594,854 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,376,000 after purchasing an additional 315,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Upstart by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,266,000 after purchasing an additional 108,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,361,000 after buying an additional 65,978 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Upstart by 84.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 632,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after buying an additional 289,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities lowered Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

Insider Activity at Upstart

Upstart Price Performance

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $672,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,702,210.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $672,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,702,210.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,469 over the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Upstart stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $23.69. 103,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,526,815. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.22. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.05.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

