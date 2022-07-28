LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,667 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.6% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Tesla were worth $39,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $667,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,549,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,669,568,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $13.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $837.79. 609,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,369,742. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $714.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $850.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.28 billion, a PE ratio of 100.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,381.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,268 shares of company stock valued at $53,221,004 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $801.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $855.21.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

