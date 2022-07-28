LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $15.48 Million Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $15,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 3,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 20,572.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Stock Down 2.8 %

STNE stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 105,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,504,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.35. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $60.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 30.49%. The business’s revenue was up 138.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STNE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

StoneCo Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.