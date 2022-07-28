LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $4.17 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,607 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,292,021,000 after purchasing an additional 183,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Applied Materials by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after buying an additional 1,003,013 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $103.00. The stock had a trading volume of 125,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,416. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.73.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.