LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 352,769 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 352,769 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 2.4% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $57,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $710,595,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,701 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Truist Financial by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,159,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,187,000 after purchasing an additional 915,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,217,000 after acquiring an additional 697,158 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 98,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067,754. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.30. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

