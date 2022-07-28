LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 58,023 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 58,023 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.9% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Stryker were worth $46,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $286.00 to $237.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.29.

Stryker Stock Up 2.0 %

Stryker stock traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.71. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

