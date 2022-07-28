LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Trims Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,018,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,845 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.10% of Palantir Technologies worth $27,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 58.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.02. 472,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,681,977. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 4.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,563.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at $19,089,134.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,233. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.