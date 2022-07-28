LABS Group One Day Trading Volume Reaches $59,853.00 (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $59,853.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.50 or 0.00859831 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016412 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001719 BTC.
About LABS Group
LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio.
Buying and Selling LABS Group
