Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Short Interest Down 75.3% in July

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the June 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Legacy Education Alliance Stock Performance

Legacy Education Alliance stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,480. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. Legacy Education Alliance has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.19.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy brand.

