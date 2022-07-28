Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Short Interest Down 75.3% in July

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the June 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Legacy Education Alliance Stock Performance
Legacy Education Alliance stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,480. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. Legacy Education Alliance has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.19.
About Legacy Education Alliance
