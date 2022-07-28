Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.13

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and traded as low as $4.86. Leonardo shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 2,150 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FINMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Leonardo to €15.30 ($15.61) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Leonardo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Leonardo Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.