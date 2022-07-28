Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $21.16 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,082 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 8.8% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.1% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,230,000 after purchasing an additional 127,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 167,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,873,000 after purchasing an additional 43,027 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $303.49. 964,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,016,773. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.55.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.