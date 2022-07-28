Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 437.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,880.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.35. The company had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,397. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $208.10 and a twelve month high of $306.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.71.

