Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Stock Price Up 10%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) rose 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 41,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,884,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LICY. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Li-Cycle Trading Up 8.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 million. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the first quarter worth $85,000. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

